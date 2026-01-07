Just a month after his WWE retirement following his last match, John Cena is back as a Hollywood actor on a full-time basis. For the entirety of 2025, Cena managed his duties both as an actor and a WWE star.

However, now done with his wrestling, Cena is set to star in Netflix's Little Brother. Earlier today, as part of Netflix's update of several 2026 releases, the streaming giant shared an image from its upcoming comedy Little Brother, featuring Cena and Eric André.

Here’s your first look at John Cena & Eric Andre in Little Brother. Michelle Monaghan, Chris Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, and Ben Ahlers co-star in this comedy about a famous real estate agent whose carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little… pic.twitter.com/zTycW46zCd — Netflix (@netflix) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

The film's first-look shows a serious-looking Cena sitting on a chair while sporting a black polo shirt and blue denim, while an eccentric Eric André graces the screen space beside Cena, sporting a smile. Shortly after Netflix released the image, Cena reacted to it on social media, sharing his excitement about the project.

“I have wanted to work opposite Eric for a very long time and this photo is many, many years in the making. Cannot wait for you all to stream and enjoy the work of this incredible cast on [Netflix]!”

Little Brother is directed by Matt Spicer, also known for directing Ingrid Goes West. The film features Cena and André in the leading roles, alongside Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni, Ego Nwodim, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, and Ben Ahlers.

Per Netflix, the film will follow “a famous real estate agent (Cena) whose carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric ‘little brother' (André) unexpectedly reappears in his life.”

Cena is an accomplished actor with lots of experience in the comedy genre. His Hollywood breakthrough came through comedy movies like Trainwreck, Daddy's Home, and Blockers. He has also starred in F9, Bumblebee, Barbie, and The Suicide Squad.