In between the two-part Wicked movies in 2025 or 2026, Ariana Grande could embark on a “mini” tour.

During an appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Grande discussed her plans. Among those was a concert tour. It has almost been five years since her last, so perhaps she is itching to perform.

“I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films,” Grande said. “I think there's a version of that that exists. It's definitely, for a multitude of reasons, not gonna be a tour in the way that I used to tour.

“It would be a mini, little sampling of shows, I think. But I do think it would be really nice to do that, and it's something that my team and I are working on,” she continued.

Ariana Grande 2025 tour

As noted, Grande's last concert tour took place in 2019, likely over a half-decade ago once the next one commences, that was the “Sweetener” world tour. It was the fourth solo headlining tour of Grande's career and consisted of three legs and 97 shows. The tour was in support of two of Grande's albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

She previously embarked on the “Listening Sessions,” “Honeymoon,” and the “Dangerous Woman” tour. Ahead of the “Sweetener” tour, Grande also went on the “Sweetener Sessions” promotional tour. Earlier in her career, Grande opened for Justin Bieber on his “Believe” tour in 2013.

Since her last tour, Grande has released two studio albums — Positions and Eternal Sunshine. That means she has a wide range of material to play during her next concert. Plus, Wicked is a musical, so perhaps she will break out some of those songs during her next tour.

What exactly a “mini” tour means for Grande remains to be seen. The two Wicked movies come out on November 22, 2024, and November 26, 2025. That is more than ample time to embark on a short tour or residency.

Hopefully, for her fans, Ariana Grande is being serious and will embark on a tour soon, in 2025 or 2026. It has been a half-decade since her last shows, and it seems long overdue.

Her career

Before her music career took off, Grande starred in Broadway musical 13. Her big break came when she starred as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon's Victorious. She reprised the role in the spin-off series Sam and Cat, which paired her with iCarly star Jennette McCurdy.

In 2013, Grande released her debut studio album, Yours Truly. The album featured hit songs “The Way” and “Baby I.” She followed that up with My Everything and Dangerous Woman in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Sweetener, Thank U, Next, and Positions followed from 2018-20.

After almost four years, Grande returned with Eternal Sunshine on March 8, 2024. It features hit singles “Wes, And?” and “We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).”

Outside of her music career, Grande has expanded into Hollywood. Early in her career, Grande had small roles in Zoolander 2, Men in Black: International, and Don't Look Up.

Her first leading role comes in the two-part Wicked movies. Grande will play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie and Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slate, and Jonathan Bailey will also star in it.