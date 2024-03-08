Since her debut album up to positions, Ariana Grande hasn't really explored her storytelling abilities. However, with her seventh album, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine will pinpoint her narrative skills, all while sticking to her trademark ingredients of a classic album: powerful vocals and a *chef kiss* production.
Like Taylor Swift — Ariana Grande is no longer afraid to send her fans and haters a message. Similar to ‘Anti-Hero,' the lead single ‘yes, and?' exposes her vulnerability through catchy tunes. Particularly, it perfectly addresses criticisms of her relationships with actor Ethan Slater. The rest of her album tracks tell otherwise.
Eternal Sunshine review
To start with, the entire album track is deeply self-referential, echoing Grande's life in the spotlight. There are tracks that navigate themes of love, loss, and lust with raw honesty, sprinkled with strategic f-bombs and explicit lyrics. Yet, in the middle of all the sauciness, Grande strips into sadness and resignation.
Now, the storytelling starts with a question. “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship/ Aren’t you supposed to really know that shit?” Some might say that this is a nod to her divorce with ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Or her controversial relationship with Slater. But it's more about her romantic relationships as a busy actress-turned-pop star breaking under immense public scrutiny.
The album's overarching theme
Interestingly, this theme coincides with the album's title. The film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is about memory and erasure, echoing someone's attempt to erase traces of a relationship.
Moving forward, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine dedicated its first half to mid-tempo R&B vibes. Then it gradually shifts into exploratory territory. “Boy Is Mine” is something you'd hear from a classic Ariana Grande album. While the likes of “Don't Wanna Break Up Again” and “True Story” hints at slight genre exploration.
While it's great that Ariana Grande is hopping onto different strategy, some transitions feel slightly abrupt. It's not as cohesive as any Taylor Swift or Beyoncé album.
An instant bop, however, is the track “We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” Like the lead single, it continues Grande's love for Scandi-style electronica and fresh spins on past hits. She's also consistent with her breathy, high-pitched vocals. Paired with her mature and sometimes explicit lyrics, it may not be everyone's cup of tea.
Throughout the album, Grande built her album tracks on a major existential crises. At the end, she answered her first question with a speech from clairvoyant Diana Garland. Plus, a legendary feature from her 98-year-old grandmother, Nonna, on the track “Ordinary Things.”
Should you listen to Eternal Sunshine?
Teaming up with Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, Ariana Grande crafts tracks that blend classic pop with a Swedish twist. The album's production is flawless, allowing Grande's vocals to shine while highlighting her talents as a vocal arranger and producer.
However, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine shows of her new-found emotional depth and experimental dance hits, it feels disjointed compared to her last album released four years ago. While there are instant classics, some tracks may take time to grow on listeners.
It's typical of Ariana Grande's style — it's a blend of house, R&B with vocals, a tearjerker song and a few hits. However, it's up to Grande to push a few bop tracks as potential singles for her fans.
Grade: A