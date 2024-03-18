Ariana Grande's ‘eternal sunshine' debuts at no. 1 on Billboard 200. Marking her sixth No. 1 Billboard 200 album.
Grande's seventh studio album debuted atop the list for the week ending March 14. Boasting an impressive 227,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. This marks the largest week for any album in 2024 so far.
The ‘Wicked' star released ‘eternal sunshine' on March 8 and features the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit ‘yes, and?.' Her promotional efforts included appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live and the Academy Awards.
Grande's previous chart-topping albums include ‘positions' (2020) with 174,000 equivalent album units. Alongside is ‘thank u, next' (2019), ‘sweetener' (2018), ‘My Everything' (2014), and ‘Yours Truly' (2013).
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on various metrics. This includes album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Eternal Sunshine saw significant success across these Billboard 200 metrics. With streaming contributing 148,000 units, album sales comprising 77,000 pure units, and TEA units totaling 2,000.
However, it's worth noting that Ariana Grande's album's first-week sales were boosted by its availability in various formats. Including vinyl, CD, and digital downloads. Grande offered 12 physical configurations, including six vinyl and six CD options, along with standard and deluxe digital downloads.
In the new Billboard 200 chart, Morgan Wallen's ‘One Thing at a Time' pushed down to No. 2 despite a slight increase in equivalent album units earned. The rest of the top 10 features familiar names like Drake, Taylor Swift, and Wallen's ‘Dangerous: The Double Album.'
Meanwhile, her second single we can't be friends (wait for your love) is currently no.1 on Global Spotify chart.