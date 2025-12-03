After some of her co-workers, like Nikki Bella, competed on Dancing with the Stars, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has decided she'd like to be on it, too.

In an interview with The BobbyCast, Green revealed that she has been “pestering” WWE about landing a spot on a season of the show for the last six months.

It hasn't worked yet, but Green promised that she “will be” on the show, adding, “It's just a matter of time.” So, expect Green to trade in the Secret Hervice for some dancing shoes.

“For the past six months, I have been pestering the hell out of Dancing With The Stars and out of our talent relations team,” Green revealed. “They hear from me every single Friday, whether it’s in person or by text. ‘Did Dancing with the Stars call yet? Have you asked Dancing with the Stars?’

“I know the producers of Dancing with the Stars. I’ve spoken to Nikki Bella and The Miz. I am planting those seeds, I am watering those seeds, [and] I am fertilizing those seeds. I will be on Dancing With The Stars, it’s just a matter of time.”

Which WWE Superstars have been on Dancing with the Stars?

Previously, four WWE Superstars have competed on Dancing with the Stars, dating back to Season 2 of the hit show. Stacy Keibler finished in third place in the second season.

Five years later, Chris Jericho, who is currently in AEW, competed on the show. Bella would follow suit in 2017, and she was paired with Artem Chigvintsev, whom she would later marry. They have since been divorced.

The most recent WWE star to compete on the show was The Miz. He appeared in the 30th season of the show. He was the seventh eliminated competitor.

Now, it sounds like Green will eventually join some of her co-workers and compete on the show. It appears it will be a matter of when, not if.