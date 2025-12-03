Shortly after starring in Zootopia 2 with Roman Reigns, WWE Superstar CM Punk will star in a movie for Netflix that should expand his range.

Deadline reports that Punk has joined the cast of an adaptation of The Bodyguard. It is based on Katherine Center's novel of the same name.

According to their report, the synopsis of the book reads, “In the 2022 novel, a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays, leading sparks to fly and secrets to unravel, with Christmas getting a whole lot more complicated.”

Punk will play Doghouse, according to the report. Doghouse is described as a “physically intimidating member of the security detail, who is known for his loyalty and humor.”

The Bodyguard will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Erin Caradillo and Richard Keith co-wrote the script of the adaptation.

Punk is likely the Superstar agent Nick LoPiccolo, who signed a deal with Netflix. He claimed the “deal's basically done,” and said the filming would begin this week.

WWE star CM Punk's movie acting career has been on the rise

Punk has been making moves as of late with his Hollywood career. He recently starred in Disney's Zootopia 2 as one of the Zebros alongside fellow WWE star Reigns.

Before his Zootopia 2 role, Punk had roles in horror flicks like Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid, and Jakob's Wife. He also appears in Night Patrol, which premiered at the Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19, 2025. However, its proper theatrical release will come on Jan. 16, 2026.

Additionally, Punk has had roles in several TV shows. He played a professional wrestler in six episodes of Heels. His other TV roles include Mayans M.C. and Revival.

Punk is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He beat Jey Uso to win the vacated championship after Seth Rollins vacated it due to injury. Punk recently participated in the 2025 Men's WarGames match. He teamed up with Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) in a losing effort against Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre.