North Carolina basketball transfer Caleb Love has decommitted from the Michigan basketball program, and did not have the necessary academic credits to transfer to Michigan, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports.

Caleb Love initially transferred from the North Carolina basketball program, and it seemed that it was a mutual parting of ways between him and North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Love was a big get for Juwan Howard in the transfer portal for Michigan, and was supposed to be a big part of the team’s attempt to have a bounce back season after missing the NCAA Tournament in the 2022-2023 season.

Love was a big part of North Carolina’s trip to the national championship game in 2022, in which they defeated Duke in the semifinal game, then proceeded to lose to Kansas in the national championship.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Hubert Davis and Juwan Howard had disappointing seasons in 2022-2023. As mentioned above, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina did as well after entering the season as the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll.

Now, Love will have to find another school to play for in the transfer portal. Despite options being taken off the board this late in the cycle, there should be options for him. Schools are still waiting to hear back from players who entered the NBA Draft but retained their college eligibility. After schools have clarity on that, Love will have clarity on where he can go to get the most playing time or play in the system that suits him best.

After Love’s shocking decommittment, it will be interesting to see where he ends up for the 2023-2024 season.