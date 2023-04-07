Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Michigan Wolverines missed out on the NCAA Tournament and have been busy in the portal. Hunter Dickinson left Ann Arbor after a stellar career and threw his name in the portal, and the Wolverines added Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson. Now, Juwan Howard and company got a massive addition from former North Carolina star Caleb Love, according to his own Twitter page.

go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

This is certainly a stunning turn of events, and Love even entering the portal to begin with caught many by surprise. Caleb Love was a star in a Tar Heels uniform and averaged a team-high 16.7 PPG with 3.7 rebounds, but the Tar Heels missed out on the NCAA Tournament after an early exit in the ACC Tournament.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Michigan Wolverines lineup will look much different next season and being without Dickinson will be tough to watch. However, adding Jackson and now Love so far are two massive additions for Howard.

Talented freshman big man Tarris Reed Jr. is expected to be inserted into the starting five, and it’s hard to imagine that the Wolverines are done in the portal. For North Carolina, Love’s departure was a surprise, especially with Armando Bacot and RJ Davis running it back for another year.

The Wolverines finished with an 18-16 overall record and 11-9 in Big Ten play, and Juwan Howard needs to find a way to get back into March Madness. Adding Caleb Love definitely helps, although it will be interesting to see what the starting five looks like next season in Ann Arbor. Maybe this will be enough to convince Hunter Dickinson to return for one more year.