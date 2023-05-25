Former North Carolina Basketball guard Caleb Love has been linked to Arizona, Gonzaga and Texas after he de-committed from Michigan, according to 247Sports’ Eric Bossi.

Love, who played the last three seasons with the Tar Heels and helped them reach the 2022 Final Four, is seen as the best transfer prospect remaining.

Bossi said Caleb Love has worked out in Arizona and has been quiet on his next path. However, the Wildcats, Bulldogs and Longhorns are schools that are prominent among his camp.

Love, who was two seasons of eligibility remaining, committed to the Wolverines’ program April 7. However, he did not have the required credits to meet Michigan’s admission requirements, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

The 6-foot-4 guard was ranked as a five-star prospect in the 2020 class. He was named a McDonald’s All-American.

Last season with the Tar Heels, Caleb Love led the team at 16.7 points per game. However, he has not been a great shooter in his career. He shot 37.8 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from 3-point range last year.

North Carolina underwhelmed. It had a 20-13 record and did not reach the NCAA Tournament after it was ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

Caleb Love is a great offensive player but can be inefficient. He will need to be developed in a program that can maximize his skills and turn him into a more effective player.

Gonzaga is a program that could do that. Coach Mark Few has led the Bulldogs to great heights in his career and recently helped guard Jalen Suggs become the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Arizona is led by coach Tommy Lloyd, who was the national coach of the year for the 2021-22 season. Lloyd coached Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin in his first season with the Wildcats. Mathurin was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Texas is in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball, the Big 12. The Longhorns reached the Elite Eight this past season.