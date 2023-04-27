David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Arizona Wildcats had a very disappointing NCAA Tournament showing with a first round upset loss to the No. 15 seeded Princeton Tigers. They then got hit with a couple of key departures following leader scorer and top player Azuolas Tubelis’ decision to enter the NBA draft and Kerr Kriisa’s decision to transfer to West Virginia. They got some help to bolster their roster though on Wednesday with Carter Bryant committing to Arizona per Joe Tipton of On3sports. Bryant is from the class of 2024.

NEWS: Carter Bryant, one of the top small forwards in the 2024 class, has committed to Arizona, he tells me. “The culture that has been built by the best fan base in the country is something that’s very hard to turn down as a player.” Bryant goes in-depth on his decision here:… pic.twitter.com/90ejqMnLjA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 27, 2023

Carter Bryant gives Arizona a boost on the wings. A senior at Sage Hill High School in Newport Beach, CA, Bryant has emerged as the top rated high school player in the state and one of the best players in the country. He was one of the most sought after recruits and he had narrowed his top two choices down to Arizona and Louisville. Bryant joins fellow Californian Jamari Phillips from Compass Prep in Modesto as the only two members of Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class thus far.

Prior to narrowing his choices down to two schools, Bryant also held offers from Gonzaga, Cal, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Long Beach State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, San Diego State, St. John’s, UNLV, USC, Washington, Wyoming and Xavier.

Bryant told Tipton that Arizona’s style of play was what factored into his decision.

“Coach Lloyd’s system allows me to play for a program that pushes the pace and allows players one through five to make decisions,” Bryant said.

