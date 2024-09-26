As the Arizona Wildcats prepare for their first Big-12 football matchup since joining the conference, head coach Brent Brennan brought some humor to the pre-game conversations. During a press conference on Thursday, Brennan's response was witty and telling when asked about the difference between Utah quarterbacks Cam Rising and Isaac Wilson.

“A decade of college football experience,” he quipped, highlighting the significant experience gap between the seasoned Rising and the newcomer Wilson. This humorous take was reported by Michael Lev on X, formerly Twitter, capturing Brennan’s lighthearted approach to the upcoming challenge.

Arizona is gearing up to face a formidable Utah team ranked 10th in the nation following a disappointing loss to Kansas State two weeks prior. This game is particularly crucial as Arizona aims to regain its footing in the rankings after falling out of the top 25 for the first time since November 12, 2023, per sports-reference.com.

The long career of Cam Rising

Cam Rising’s career trajectory adds an interesting backdrop to this matchup. Rising, who began his collegiate journey at Texas in 2018, took advantage of NCAA eligibility adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic which didn't count the 2020 season against players' eligibility. He then transferred to Utah in 2019 and sat out for a year due to then-existing NCAA transfer rules.

Thanks to proposed changes by the United States Department of Justice, which aim to relax enforcement of these transfer rules, Rising could potentially extend his already lengthy college football career. This decree proposes that any Division I student-athletes deemed ineligible for part of any season since the 2019-20 academic year receive an extra season of eligibility.

In his time with Utah, Rising has proven his mettle, throwing for 46 touchdowns and adding another 12 on the ground over two seasons. Despite taking a medical redshirt in 2023, he has been a pivotal player for Utah, which was picked to win the Big-12 in the preseason media poll. His extensive experience and skill set make him a critical asset for Utah and a significant challenge for opponents.

As Arizona steps onto the field for this critical conference game, they not only face the challenge of overcoming a tough opponent but also the task of reclaiming their stature in college football rankings. Brennan's lighthearted comments reflect a broader strategy of keeping the team focused yet relaxed, aware of the challenges but ready to face them head-on.

This matchup promises to be a test of Arizona's resilience and adaptability as they navigate their new conference landscape. With Utah's strong preseason expectations and the leadership of a veteran like Rising, the dynamics of this game will be intriguing to watch, setting the tone for Arizona's future in the Big-12.