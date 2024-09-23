Utah football quarterback Cam Rising missed his second straight game last Saturday in a 22-19 win over Oklahoma State. Although the Utes would love to have their star quarterback back, head coach Kyle Whittingham is putting whatever is best for the team first and foremost, reports KSL.com's Josh Furlong.

Despite being cleared, it is evident that Rising isn't at 100% and the Utes are not certain he will give the team the best chance to win. Luckily for Utah, backup quarterback Isaac Wilson has filled in nicely during Rising's absence.

In Wilson's two starts since Rising went down with injury, Wilson has thrown for four touchdowns to three interceptions and has surpassed 200 yards passing in both outings. He has done enough to bring home wins for Utah, and the coaching staff certainly has enough confidence in him to delay Rising's return until they are certain that their star quarterback is 100%. With another Big 12 matchup on the horizon, Rising's status will be one to watch heading into the weekend.

Cam Rising uncertain for Big 12 matchup with Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off of a bye week after being dominated by the Kansas State Wildcats to the tune of 31-7. After a 2-0 start and a lot of hype coming into the season, the Wildcats had to have been devastated by such a lackluster showing against a top-25 opponent. Luckily for them, a big showing against the Utes would thrust them right back into the national conversation. There is little doubt that they will be tuned into the status of Cam Rising heading into the Big 12 matchup.

Rising is likely itching to return to the field given the fact that this will be his last season in a Utah uniform. Along with the College Football Playoff potential that the Utes own, expect Rising to be on the field if he is healthy enough to play. This weekend's matchup against the Wildcats is a prime opportunity for his return, but his murky injury status implies that fans might have to wait until game time to see if Rising suits up this weekend.