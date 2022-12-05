By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Dorian Singer was a revelation for the 5-7 Arizona football team this season. But after leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards, Singer looks poised to move on from Arizona, recently entering the transfer portal.

On the year, Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. The sophomore was one of just four players in the entire Pac-12 to eclipse 1000 yards receiving. Now, Singer is looking for a new opportunity and a new program to show off his pass-catching process.

During the recruiting process, Singer was ranked as a three-star prospect from 247Sports. He also received offers from schools such as Texas, Air Force and Eastern Michigan before deciding to become a Wildcat.

In his first year with the program, Singer appeared in five games, catching just 18 passes for 301 yards. The 6’1″ wide receiver broke onto the scene as a sophomore, as he finished first in the Pac-12 in receiving yards and fourth in the conference in yards per catch with a 16.7 average.

When the Wildcats did succeed, Dorian Singer was a crucial piece of winning puzzle. In Arizona football’s five wins, Singer had at least 50 yards receiving. In four of the five wins, Singer had at least five receptions. Even in their losses Singer played a big role as he caught seven passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-37 loss to USC.

Now that he has made a name for himself, Singer will now look to move on from Arizona football and start fresh in a new program. Singer will look to improve his potential draft stock while teams across the country will look to add the talented sophomore receiver to their program.