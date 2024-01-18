Arizona State blew a 15 point second half lead to UCLA, and they had four technical fouls.

The Arizona State basketball team played host to UCLA basketball on Wednesday night, and it was a wild game. First of all, the Sun Devils were dominating the game in the first half and they had a 15 point lead into the second half, but they allowed the Bruins to get back in the game. UCLA made things close around the 10 minute mark of the second half, and it was a tight finish after that. Arizona State was able to regain the lead after the Bruins came back, but they ended up losing the game, 68-66. Giving up the big lead was bad, but the four technical fouls on the Sun Devils was the main issue.

This was an intense game, and there was a lot of back and forth chatter between Arizona State basketball and UCLA. However, it was the Sun Devils that got the bulk of the punishment as they received the four techs, all in the second half. Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley was clearly furious after the game, but he didn't want to share his true thoughts.

“I wish I could say how I really feel,” Bobby Hurley said in a video posted to twitter by Kyle Boone. “Wish I could say how I really feel right now, but I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to say how I really feel. So I am just going to start out by saying when you look at the stat sheet, proud of my team's shooting percentages, from three, from two, against a very good defensive team that's starting to find itself and we had six turnovers as opposed to their 11 and that's all I'm gonna say. Really not gonna say anything. I'm not going to talk about how I feel right now. So feel free to ask me anything you're wondering.”

Hurley didn't want to share his true feelings after the Arizona State basketball loss, but what he said told everyone all they needed to know. He was furious with the officiating.

“It was a heated game where I'm sure there was just a lot of communication,” Hurley continued. “And we're the bad guys. So say hello to the bad guys. You may never see a bad guy like us again. But that's who we were tonight. We were the bad guys. I'm sure no one else said anything, except us, all night.”

At one point, one reporter did ask Hurley a question about the officiating towards Arizona State. After a quick chuckle, he had to remind the reporter what he said in his opening statement.

“Do you really want me to answer that?” Hurley said. “What did I say my opening statement? Do you remember what I said though? I'm not going to tell you how I really feel.”

That was clearly a very hard loss for Arizona State and Bobby Hurley to handle. They are now 10-7 on the season, and they will try to get back on track this Saturday as they will be at home against another Los Angeles team, USC.