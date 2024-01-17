UCLA faces Arizona State. Our college basketball odds series includes our UCLA Arizona State prediction, odds, and pick.

The UCLA Bruins were supposed to be good this season — not necessarily great, but certainly good. It is true that coach Mick Cronin was working with a younger lineup than last season, when he had Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell to provide a veteran presence in crunch-time moments. We have all seen in this NBA season how good Jaquez is with the Miami Heat. When UCLA lost him, the Bruins were bound to be at least a little worse than they were a season ago. However, it wasn't supposed to be anything like this.

The Bruins, who were a No. 2 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament and finished at the top of the Pac-12 standings, were predicted to finish in the top four of the Pac-12 this season, probably good enough to get an NCAA Tournament seeding in the five to seven range. They were supposed to be good — not great, but also not terrible.

Yet, what we have seen from the Bruins through 17 games has been genuinely awful. UCLA is 7-10 with a 2-4 Pac-12 record. The Bruins are an absolute disaster on offense. They have no one to hit clutch shots and provide reliable offense. They don't have anyone with elite speed who can break down defenses and overcome the team's profound limitations. UCLA goes through crippling scoring droughts and sloppy offensive sequences on a regular basis. Only this past Sunday against Washington did we finally see the Bruins play a truly good game. They hadn't played a complete ballgame in the year 2024 until the win over the Huskies this past weekend. Cronin has been unable to figure out how to turn this team around. One win over a so-so Washington team at home doesn't prove a whole lot. A win at Arizona State might get people to pay more attention to the Bruins, and in a good way, not a bad way.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Arizona State Odds

How To Watch UCLA vs Arizona State

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Washington game might have marked an awakening for this team. UCLA doesn't have a great offense, but as long as the Bruins are decent at that end of the floor — nothing spectacular, but at least able to avoid lots of turnovers and make a tolerable percentage of shots — their defense gives them a chance to win games and at least stay close. Arizona State's offense is not lethal or overwhelming. The Sun Devils themselves rely on defense and rebounding. UCLA and Mick Cronin do not mind playing games in the mud. If this game is in the mud, it should remain close throughout, giving UCLA a good chance of covering the spread.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

UCLA just isn't good this season. A 7-10 record, 2-4 in the Pac-12, pretty much says it all. UCLA's offense is a mess, and ASU defends extremely well. The Sun Devils won't allow the Bruins to do anything on offense in this game, and that will enable them to win comfortably.

Final UCLA-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

UCLA is a bad team. Arizona State is a decent team, playing at home. The spread is surprisingly small. Take ASU.

