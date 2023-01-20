Following the University of Florida’s choice to grant his release, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is now looking for a new school. The nation’s seventh-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 is now set to visit Arizona State this weekend according to on3.com’s Chad Simmons.

Rashada originally committed to the University of Miami. But, after de-committing, he chose to head to the University of Florida. Not long after signing his national letter of intent in December, Rashada asked to be granted his release. This came after reported issues regarding the NIL deal that he signed with the school.

With Jaden Rashada now re-opening his recruitment, he will have several of the nation’s top schools targeting him. Prior to his initial decision to join Miami, he had gained interest from Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss.

During his high school career, Rashada proved to be one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the nation. Over four years, and 34 games, he threw for 5,816 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. On the ground, he added 592 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

In his senior season, Rashada put together arguably his best campaign. He threw for 3,055 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. On the ground, he added 419 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

With national signing day quickly approaching, Rashada will soon have to make a decision on where he will play. Based on the resume that he has put together, he could have his choice of elite landing spots.

If all goes to plan for the Arizona State coaching staff, they could find their future QB1 by the end of the weekend.