The Florida Gators football program’s seemingly never-ending saga with top QB recruit Jaden Rashada has come to an end, as the university officially released Rashada from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, sources told Pete Nakos of ON3 Sports.

Rashada had requested to be released from his NLI this past week. As Nakos notes, this means that the no. 27 recruit in the ESPN 300 for the 2023 class no longer has any ties to Florida football.

Jaden Rashada, who threw for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdown passes against five interceptions last year, figures to be a highly sought after recruit, even after this NIL drama.

The top QB recruit originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes back in November, though he backed out of the commitment amid the Canes’ 5-7 season.

Rashada then formally signed with Florida football in December, with an agreement in place on a $13 million NIL deal through the University’s independent fundraising arm, the Gator Collective.

Eddie Rojas, alum of Florida and CEO of the Gator Collective, reportedly sent a termination letter on the contract back in December, though it’s unclear why the NIL deal fell through.

Fortunately for the Gators, ex-Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz arrived in the transfer portal earlier this offseason to help somewhat offset the loss of Jaden Rashada.

But make no mistake.

The Gators’ flub of this NIL deal resulted in losing out on a very talented QB, while also giving another program a chance at him.

Arizona State, Colorado, Cal and Washington are reportedly “in the mix” for Jaden Rashada, according to Nakos.