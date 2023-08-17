Rookie head coaches tend to just inherit a system from the ones that came before them. Everything seems to be laid out with only a few key departing seniors and some new freshmen entering the squad. Logistical problems do not seem to arise with expectations fairly low. This is not what Coach Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football program has to go through. Especially, this year in the Pac-12 conference. With only weeks ahead of the college football season kickoff, there still has been no decision regarding who among Trenton Bourguet, Jaden Rashada, and Drew Pyne become their starting quarterback.

Kenny Dillingham is still puzzled about which quarterback to start all of them have really good strengths that patch up the other's weaknesses really well. The Arizona football coach outlined why it has been taking him so long to decide between Jaden Rashada, Drew Pyne, and Trenton Bourguet, via John Marshall of AP News.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I got a curveball, to say the least. Before, I kind of had a plan. I think that plan has officially been derailed a little bit,” he said about the current quarterback battle.

Pyne suffered an unfortunate injury which leaves either Bourguet or Rashada to get the spot. Either way, the roster seems sorted out amid all of the QB1 fuss. The Arizona State football coach has a lot of positive outlooks entering the Pac-12 season.

He imprinted a huge goal that lies behind finding their identity amid his rookie year, “We have to go out there and try to be the best version of us we can be. That’s just trying to be successful. How we define success in our program is being the very best at whatever you’re doing all the time.”