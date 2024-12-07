Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham is preparing his team for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, against Iowa State. Dillingham is a big believer in his group. Arizona State football shocked the Big 12 after being picked at the bottom of the league in the preseason.

“I'm passionate,” Dillingham said on ESPN before the championship game. “They play hard, they play with passion, they care. I learned as a coach that the passion and the energy is the most important thing when they take the field.”

Saturday a dream will come true for Dillingham. The Arizona State football coach is leading his team to a conference championship, with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. That's quite remarkable for a young coach who grew up cheering for the Sun Devils.

“Being born and raised here, growing up and going to games we would tailgate in the parking lot, play catch in the parking lot,” Dillingham added. “I grew up around it.”

The Sun Devils and Iowa State are playing at time of writing. The winner is most likely headed to the College Football Playoff.

Arizona State is in its first Big 12 season

The season has certainly been a dream for Arizona State. Dillingham has the Sun Devils at 10 wins, with a good shot to make the CFP with a bye if they defeat the Cyclones on Saturday. The head coach also won the Big 12 Coach of the Year award, in his first season in the league.

Arizona State joined the conference before the 2024 football season, along with Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While Arizona and Utah had disappointing seasons, Colorado and Arizona State were each in the championship game conversation heading into December. Arizona State football won out after big wins down the stretch over BYU and Kansas State. Arizona State football heads into the conference championship game with a five-game winning streak.

That's not bad for a coach who is only 34-years-old.

“I've been coaching since I was 17, so I have been getting the young card for a long time,” Dillingham added. “I was 20 years old as the offensive coordinator at Chaparral High School my alma mater out here. I grew up believing it.”

There's clearly been a lot of success in the Dillingham tenure, but the head coach is by no means ready to stop working. Before heading to Tempe, Dillingham had also been an assistant at Florida State, Oregon and Memphis. It's been a joyful experience for him.

“Being successful in life is not miserable. I say you choose what is miserable or not,” Dillingham said.

Arizona State is 10-2 on the year, with its only losses to Cincinnati and Texas Tech. It's a remarkable performance for a coach and program that was picked dead last in the 16-team Big 12 Conference before the 2024 season.