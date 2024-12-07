Iowa State football is getting some great news Saturday, as it prepares to play in the Big 12 championship game. The Cyclones are expected to have tight end Benjamin Brahmer available for the game, per ESPN. Brahmer has been out hurt since an October 19 contest against UCF.

The Cyclones have a huge game against Arizona State on Saturday, with a chance to go to the College Football Playoff. Iowa State is 10-2 on the season and got the help it needed in the final few weeks of the year to clinch a league championship game berth.

Brahmer is a huge target for Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht. It will definitely help Iowa State football to have the tight end back on the field. This season, Brahmer has 10 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State is in the Big 12 conference championship under Matt Campbell, for the second time in the last five years. Cambell has 17 wins the last two seasons.

Iowa State football has relied on defense to get the job done this year

Iowa State football has the best scoring defense in the Big 12, and has relied on that unit to help the team get to 10 wins this year. The Cyclones posted some impressive wins this year, including road victories over West Virginia and Utah. Iowa State football knocked off Iowa to get the Cy-Hawk Trophy. The squad also got a huge home win to close the season over Kansas State.

The Cyclones made it to the 2020 conference championship under Campbell, but didn't win the game. Iowa State football now has the chance to make history with its coach, who has had just two losing seasons in his tenure. If Iowa State finds a way to defeat Arizona State on Saturday, it will likely earn a bid to the expanded College Football Playoff.

It won't be easy for the Cyclones. Iowa State's weakness this year is its rush defense, and the Sun Devils have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12. Arizona State football is fourth in the league this year in rushing offense. Iowa State's defense will need one of its best games of the season, to win the contest against Arizona State.

Iowa State football and Arizona State play in Arlington Saturday at 12:00 Eastern. Both squads are 10-2 on the year. Arizona State is in its first season in the Big 12, after playing in the Pac-12 for several seasons.