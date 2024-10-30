The Arizona State football team has been a huge surprise and has a 5-2 record on the year. In Week 10, Arizona State faces off against Oklahoma State in Stillwater in a tough Big 12 Conference showdown.

The Sun Devils are coming off a bye after a tough loss to Cincinnati on the road, although they were playing without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was out due to an injury.

Ahead of the Oklahoma State showdown, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham revealed that Leavitt will be back as the starter for this game on the road against the Cowboys, per Arizona State insider Chris Karpman.

‘BREAKING: Sam Leavitt will start at Oklahoma State. Kenny Dillingham: “He’s going to be the guy. He looked really good today.”'

Dillingham saying Leavitt “looked really good today” shows that he is ready to return.

In Leavitt's absence, Arizona State turned to former Nebraska and Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims. However, Sims threw for just 155 yards with no scores in the 24-14 loss to Cincinnati as running back Cam Skattebo accounted for both scores.

Leavitt transferred to the program in the offseason from Mississippi State and has been the starter since the season began after beating out Sims. Leavitt has played well, throwing for 1,166 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions with another four scores on the ground.

Arizona State should have the upper hand regardless, especially with Oklahoma State winless in Big 12 play and losing five in a row since beginning the season 3-0.

Leavitt has been instrumental in the Sun Devils' success this season, and the offense did not look the same with Sims under center. After the Oklahoma State game, Arizona State finishes the year with games against UCF< Kansas State, BYU, and Arizona in a tough four-game stretch, so the hope is that Leavitt can be healthy for the program.