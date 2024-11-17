Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Arizona State football team was picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason media poll. 16 of the 16 votes all had the Sun Devils finishing this season in last place in the Big 12, but after their upset win over Kansas State, many are likely biting their tongues— including former Heisman winner Desmond Howard.

Expand Tweet

On ESPN's College GameDay, Howard thought it was a mistake that the panel was selecting a winner between Arizona State and Kansas State, as neither team has much of a national pull. However, Arizona State's football team went to social media to ensure Howard knew they were listening to what he said pregame.

Entering this week, there was a belief that Arizona State was a fluky team and that their record wasn't necessarily as telling of their skill level. However, before their meeting with Kansas State, Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham expressed to his team that their 7-2 record was earned, not given.

And on Saturday night, behind a strong performance from quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, the Arizona State Sun Devils proved they were worthy of contending for the Big 12 championship.

Arizona State has two more games on its regular- season schedule — vs. BYU and at Arizona — as they continue their quest of winning the Big 12 championship after so many counted them out before the season.

After their upset against the Wildcats on Saturday night, the social media reactions were priceless, including the Arizona State football team showing love to Pat McAfee — the only one on the panel to pick the Sun Devils over Kansas State.

Now, if Arizona State wins their final two matchups of the season, it's almost guaranteed that social media will go up in flames. Given how many people counted this football team out before the season even started, a lot of media members would be backpedaling their preseason takes.

With the way this football team is humming following their third straight win, Arizona State could be a team to look out for in the College Football Playoff.

There's still a lot of football left in the regular season, but with how well this team has rallied around coach Dillingham, they're far from out of contention.