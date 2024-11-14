ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arizona State-Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Kansas State.

Arizona State continues to exceed expectations this season. The Sun Devils have not only clinched a bowl bid; they have a chance to finish 10-2 this season, which would be a spectacular result far beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Coach Kenny Dillingham has managed to put the pieces together in Tempe, creating substantial progress and taking advantage of the fact that after last season's offensive line got chewed up by injuries, a lot of players got to play meaningful snaps and develop within the program. ASU has not been hit as hard by injuries on the offensive line this season, and that has led to a situation in which ASU has some line depth and can block consistently for its stellar running back, Cam Skattebo, who has been one of the best players in the Big 12 in 2024. Skattebo would be getting a lot more publicity if Colorado's tandem of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders had not made a big national splash.

Skattebo has been part of an ASU offense which has delivered in crunch time this season. ASU has scrambled from behind to win games in fourth quarters this season — at Texas State, at home versus Kansas, and most recently versus UCF. ASU has dug itself a hole in first halves of several games but has been able to bounce back in most of those situations. This is why the Sun Devils are vastly better than anyone thought they would be entering this season.

Kansas State is in many ways the inverse of Arizona State. The Wildcats blew a 19-10 lead and suffered a crushing loss to Houston, 24-19. That loss knocked KSU out of the driver's seat in the Big 12 title chase. Iowa State lost twice in November, which opened up a path for KSU. However, the Houston setback closed that path. It's looking like a BYU-Colorado Big 12 title game right now. Kansas State needs Colorado to lose to have any shot at the Big 12 title game. KSU has been its own worst enemy in its two losses. The 7-2 record isn't necessarily bad, but it frankly is not as good as what Kansas State should have expected, given the caliber of opponent for the Wildcats this season. If KSU is going to salvage its season, it has to win its final three games and force Colorado to be perfect. If KSU does not make the Big 12 Championship Game, this season will rate as a slight but real disappointment in Manhattan, Kansas.

Arizona State-Kansas State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2002. Kansas State won, 34-27.

Overall Series: Arizona State leads the all-time series, 5-1.

Here are the Arizona State-Kansas State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Kansas State Odds

Arizona State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Kansas State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 49.5 (-114)

Under: 49.5 (-106)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Kansas State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is a dramatic overachiever, while Kansas State is a slight underachiever. Take the underachiever against the spread, especially since that spread is more than a full touchdown. ASU keeping this game close seems like a very likely scenario.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State Wildcats are inconsistent, but part of that inconsistency means that on some occasions, this group maxes out and plays well. This is a game in which the angry and motivated Wildcats will fix some of their problems and will produce a complete performance which will result in a 17-point win.

Final Arizona State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Kansas State, but the Wildcats aren't worth trusting after that Houston debacle. Stay away from this game.

Final Arizona State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -8.5