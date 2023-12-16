Arizona State faces TCU. Our college basketball odds series includes our Arizona State TCU prediction, odds, and pick

The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona State TCU prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona State TCU.

The Arizona State Sun Devils play with a lot of effort. That is the hallmark of a Bobby Hurley-coached team. His squads do not get outworked. Arizona State will defend and rebound with tenacity and get after loose balls. The problem for the Sun Devils under Hurley has been their offense, at least most of the time. Arizona State doesn't have consistent shooters and scorers. The offense can bog down at times, which forces the defense to do almost everything. If the defense isn't locked in, the margin for error is close to zero at Arizona State. ASU doesn't have a terrible record through nine games — 6-3 — but the Sun Devils are highly fortunate to not be 4-5 through nine games. They were down by 10 to UMass-Lowell with close to two minutes left in regulation a few weeks ago before scrambling to rally. They were similarly down by double digits to SMU late in the second half before applying a full-court press which forced turnovers and easy baskets and catapulted the Devils to an unlikely win. Arizona State competes well and will fight to the bitter end, but the Sun Devils have to know that they can't regularly expect to be outplayed in the first 35 to 38 minutes of a game, thinking they can pull off a comeback in the last few minutes. They have to be better at the start of games, and they have to be better in the middle of games. They get a good test here against TCU. The game is being played in TCU's home city of Fort Worth, but the game is not on the TCU campus. It is at nearby Dickies Arena in what is technically a neutral-site contest.

Here are the Arizona State-TCU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-TCU Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +7.5 (-110)

TCU Horned Frogs: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona State vs TCU

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils, if you remember, played TCU in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They controlled most of the game and led for a good portion of the contest before TCU rallied late to win. That was with TCU having a team which — on balance — had better talent and more high-end players than this season's Frogs do. If ASU could give TCU a wire-to-wire battle when the Frogs had significantly better talent, that would point to the Sun Devils being able to cover the spread here. One might be surprised that the number is this large, as opposed to being a 3.5- or 4.5-point spread. The number might be too high if you're thinking about betting TCU minus the points.

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

The Arizona State offense is a great reason to pick TCU to cover. The Sun Devils have never really spent time focusing on their halfcourt offense under Bobby Hurley, and it often leaves ASU exposed against quality opposition. TCU might not be as good as it was last season. So what? It probably doesn't have to be as good.

Final Arizona State-TCU Prediction & Pick

The memory of last season's close NCAA Tournament game should give Arizona State plenty of confidence. The Sun Devils will keep this game close and cover.



Final Arizona State-TCU Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +7.5