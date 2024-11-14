ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Wisconsin prediction and pick. These two teams are playing well and are undefeated heading into this matchup in Madison.

Arizona is 2-0 this season after wins against Canisius and Old Dominion. Arizona has a lot of talent this season but faces a massive challenge in a new conference. The backcourt between Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley is the key for the Wildcats. They make this offense go and will be the difference against the Badgers.

Wisconsin is 3-0 entering this game with wins against Holy Cross, Montana State, and App State. They are a wildcard of a team this season in the Big Ten. John Tonje and Max Klesmit are the keys for this team, especially on offense. They will be relied on the most this season and in this game against Arizona.

Here are the Arizona-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Wisconsin Odds

Arizona: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Wisconsin: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona was great on offense last season and the best in the Pac-12. They scored 87.1 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 48.4%, and had a three-point percentage of 36.6%. This season, four different Wildcats hit over double digits, with Caleb Love leading at 13.5 points per game. Then, Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love are tied for the team lead in assists at 3.5 per game. They have been the best players on this team so far and are massive keys just because they are in the backcourt. This offense makes this team go, and they are primed to showcase it here against the Badgers.

Arizona's defense was solid last year. They allowed 71.2 points per game, 42.1% from the field, and 32.9% from behind the arc. Tobe Awaka has been a beast down low, leading the team in rebounds at 12 per game. Then, three players average at least one block per game, and KJ Lewis leads the way at 1.5. Seven different Wildcats are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jaden Bradley leading at 1.5. The Wildcats improved to get tougher on defense, which will be key against a solid offense like Wisconsin.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin's offense was inconsistent last season and struggled at times. They scored 74.7 points per game, had a 46.1% field goal percentage, and a 34.9% three-point shooting percentage. This season, five Badgers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with John Tonje leading at 17.7 points per game. Crowl also leads the team in assists at 3.3 per game. The Badgers have the talent to play well on offense, but this will be a massive step up after their previous wins.

The Badgers' defense was inconsistent last season and struggled more often than not. They allowed 70 points per game, 45.7% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc. Nolan Winter is playing well down low this season and rebounds at 6.7 per game. Then, two players average at least 0.7 blocks per game, with Winter and Markus Ilver leading the way. Then, five Badgers are averaging at least one steal, with Max Klesmit leading the way at three per game. This is a big test for Wisconsin and their defense because Arizona is one of the best offenses in the country.

Final Arizona-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

The Badgers should keep things close in this game at first. It is a huge home game for them, welcoming a top-10 team like Arizona, but Arizona should cover in this game. Expect the Badgers to be ready and make this a fight at first, but Arizona's talent will be too much, and they should win and cover. Arizona's talent, combined with how tough they are on defense this year and their rapid offense pace, is why they should win and cover decisively in the end.

Final Arizona-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Arizona -4.5 (-110)