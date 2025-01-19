Arkansas basketball is having a nightmare season so far in its first year under John Calipari, and things went from bad to worse on Saturday. The Razorbacks were unable to pick up their first win in SEC play as a horrid start to the game doomed them during an 83-65 road loss to Missouri.

The loss marks the fifth straight for Arkansas, and Caliper's squad joins South Carolina as the only teams who have not been able to pick up a win in conference play yet. That task got a lot tougher on Saturday when star guard Boogie Fland went down with a hand injury. After the game, Calipari gave a grim injury update on Fland in his postgame press conference.

“Boogie's hand, he fell in the game at our place against Florida,” Calipari said of the Arkansas star. “His hand is pretty bad. Don't know what we'll do going forward, but we've gotta make sure we get that thing right.”

Fland still played a majority of the game on Saturday but had one of his worst days of the year. He finished the game with just four points and six assists on 2-for-13 shooting and 0-for-4 from the 3-point line. Overall, Arkansas wasn't able to get any of their scorers going as just two Razorbacks finished in double figures.

Fland has been one of the bright spots for Arkansas this season despite disappointing results as a team overall. He is the team's second leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and is also averaging 5.7 assists per night. Fland has been a little bit inefficient at times, shooting less than 40% from the field for the season, but Arkansas desperately needs his shot creation on the offensive end.

If Fland is forced to miss extended time, Arkansas will have to find some more production from their other talented guards. D.J. Wagner would see a bigger role in the offense as well as Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis, who has been one of the most disappointing players in college basketball this year. Davis has been one of the best players in the country over the past few seasons, but he has been unable to find his footing with Arkansas this season.

Getting wins in arguably the best conference in America was already tough, but it's going to be even more difficult with Fland injured. This Arkansas basketball team gets its next chance to snap this slide on Wednesday at home against No. 22 Georgia.