Arkansas football: 3 bold Razorbacks predictions for SEC clash with Texas A&M

Week 4 of the 2022 college football season is here, and that means conference play is really picking up. Many teams have played most, if not all, of their non-conference slates and are now getting into the real meat of the season. This week features some big conference games, including three ranked-vs-ranked matchups. The third and final of these matchups features Arkansas football and Texas A&M football going head to head in AT&T Stadium.

The old Southwest Conference rivals have a deep and bitter history with each other, which has only grown more intense since A&M joined the SEC a decade ago. Last season, the Razorbacks defeated the Aggies 20-10 to end their nine-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Both teams are coming off relatively ugly wins. No. 10 Arkansas trailed former coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State most of the game, but stormed back for a 38-27 win. Meanwhile, No. 23 Texas A&M bounced back with a win over then No. 13 Miami, but the offense still struggled to move the ball.

This is the first divisional game for both teams and could have huge implications in the brutal SEC West. College football fans won’t want to miss this showdown, so let’s make some Arkansas football bold predictions to follow in the game.

3. Arkansas holds Texas A&M under 250 yards of offense

The overwhelming story surrounding Texas A&M football this season has been the lack of offensive firepower. The Aggies sit last in the SEC with just 313.7 yards and 20.7 points per game. They benched quarterback Haynes King for LSU transfer Max Johnson in their last game, but the offense still looked flat despite the win.

Meanwhile, Arkansas football’s defense also hasn’t looked too great this season. The Razorbacks have the second-worst total defense and third-worst scoring defense in the SEC, allowing 421.3 yards and 27 points per game. To be fair, they have dealt with injuries on that side of the ball, and should be getting healthier for this game.

If there’s a game for Arkansas’ defense to take it up a notch, this is it. The Razorbacks held the Aggies to just 272 total yards last season, and that Texas A&M football team had a much better offense. Between the returning players and the offense they’re facing, expect a big game from the Razorbacks’ defense.

2. KJ Jefferson throws for two touchdowns and runs for another

Contrary to the Razorbacks’ defense, their offense has been lights out so far. Arkansas has the third-best total offense in the SEC, averaging just over 500 yards per game. The Razorbacks’ scoring offense is only seventh in the conference with 37.7 points per game, although they have faced much tougher competition than many other SEC teams.

Jefferson has been dynamic at quarterback and a big piece of Arkansas’ success. The junior is completing over 70% of his passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns, with only one interception. He has also been great running the ball, with 169 yards and three touchdowns, one in each game.

A&M’s defense has been pretty stout this season, allowing just 8.7 points per game. However, the Aggies have allowed over 300 yards per game, and the Razorbacks will exploit that if given the chance.

Jefferson will have his time to shine in this game. Expect him to find the end zone multiple times, including at least one touchdown on the ground.

1. Arkansas football wins by multiple scores

Even though Arkansas is undefeated and the higher-ranked team and A&M already has a disastrous loss against Appalachian State, the Aggies are the favorites heading into this game. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Aggies as 2.5-point favorites and ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 58 percent chance to win.

The Razorbacks have been the better team this season and going into this game as the underdog will just be extra motivation. Don’t listen to the oddsmakers on this one, as Arkansas football will come out ready for this game. A win by 10 or more points would be a big statement and establish the Razorbacks as a true SEC contender.