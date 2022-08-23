Doubters will have many excuses to throw at LSU football. The schedule is extremely demanding. On defense, there are just too many gaps to be filled. K.J. Jefferson isn’t for real.

These are some of the questions and jabs that Razorback supporters can anticipate hearing from the general public, journalists covering other teams, and of course, rival fan bases.

Despite these not-so-subtle barbs, though, LSU football has appeared in a number of preseason top 25 surveys, with some publications even ranking the Hogs in the top 10. It certainly helps that the Razorbacks did well last year and have a returning starter under center.

In 2022, Arkansas football might just come out and surprise a lot of people. Remember that they had one of the toughest schedules in 2021, and they won nine games despite that. No wonder they ended up ranked No. 21 nationally. These Hogs are ready to roll in 2022.

In addition to that, here are a few more predictions for the 2022 campaign.

Arkansas Razorbacks Football 2022 Bold Predictions

3. Dominique Johnson is rushing gold

Dominique Johnson will once again have the most running touchdowns at the end of the year.

The red zone emphasis will be greater with LSU football this season. Johnson should receive plenty of his touches at the five-yard line as a result. Expect him to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

The general consensus is that Rocket Sanders will receive the majority of carries, and that may very well be the case. But it’s all about analytics and percentages. That’s why Johnson will be highly productive this season. He should be Arkansas football’s goal line dream.

Keep in mind that Johnson is not exactly the most appreciated athlete in the whole nation. This is largely because he’s a 6’1, 230-pound running back in high school. Oftentimes, guys like that don’t appear as glamorous as the smaller, faster backs in camps. As a low three-star recruit ranked No. 1,622 nationally and No. 221 in the state of Texas, he was egregiously undervalued.

During the first eight weeks of the season, this player never had more than six carries in a single game. Despite that, he still managed to gain 309 yards and four touchdowns on just 39 carries. That’s a staggering 7.9 yards per carry average. After a bye week, he made his debut in Week 10 and had 17 carries for 107 yards (6.3 ypc) and two touchdowns.

Entering the 2022 season, he should break out big time and become rushing gold.

2. K.J. Jefferson is a rocket

K.J. Jefferson should pop out and record a total of 36 touchdowns while rushing for 750 yards and throwing for 3,000 yards.

When necessary, Jefferson could also put up some Heisman-caliber performances. He might be a top quarterback in the SEC, as seen by his performance against Ole Miss, LSU, and Mississippi State last season.

He is the type who’ll play bigger in the biggest games. It also goes without saying that if the Razorbacks want to finish 11-1 and make the College Football Playoffs, they’ll need him to remain healthy.

As this year goes on, Jefferson continues to improve. It will always be tough to replace Treylon Burks, but Arkansas is more proficient now at this position than last year anyway. Jefferson should still have a host of weapons. In order to safeguard him, however, the offensive line has four starters returning.

Remember that following his 664 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, Jefferson is the finest quarterback Arkansas has had in 18 years. He also had the second-highest completion rate in program history, at 67.3%. Additionally, he had the second-highest efficiency rating in program history, at 164.7.

1. Hello, New Year’s Six Bowl Game

Arkansas football fans better get ready. The Hogs will earn a trip to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game this year.

Remember that in the past 20 years, the Arkansas football team has participated in only four New Year’s Six Bowl Games. In that span of time, the Razorbacks attended the Sugar Bowl once (2011) and the Cotton Bowl three times (2002, 2008, and 2012).

In January 2021, the Hogs participated in the Outback Bowl and defeated Penn State. Looking ahead, though, they are preparing to play in a much more prestigious bowl.

If they notch impressive victories against teams like Cincinnati, Texas A&M, and Alabama, Arkansas football may quickly rise to the top of the SEC. That may also help them secure a spot in one of the most prestigious college football bowl games at the conclusion of the regular season.

Without knowing how the rest of the league plays out, it is difficult to predict which bowl the Hogs will play in. Still, if they can reach nine victories during the regular season, they will have a good chance of competing in one of these six prestigious bowl games.