Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman had a hilarious response to a reporter's question about Hamm's Beer at SEC Media Day.

“I like an ol' Hamm's beer, but you burp a lot afterwards,” Pittman said. “You seem like you got a good job, man. Step it up a bit.”

I've been to 25ish SEC media days. This is the first time I can remember Hamm's being part of the Q and A. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 19, 2023

Pittman has talked about beer before. He joked he would have one after Arkansas football beat Cincinnati last season. He said before the game he did not know what the Bearcats would “bring to the party” after they lost quarterback Desmond Ritter following the 2021 season.

“I'm not promoting it,” Pittman said then, “but I like some ol' cold beer. I think I'm going to have one. I'm not promoting it now.”

Pittman is looking to lead Arkansas football to a higher SEC finish. The Razorbacks were 7-6 last season and 3-5 in SEC play, good for fifth in the SEC West.

The West is loaded with LSU, which is picked to win the division by 247Sports and Alabama, a perennial national title contender. Arkansas is projected in a tie for a seventh-place finish with Kentucky.

Athlon Sports predicted Arkansas as the No. 29-ranked team nationally in its preview for the 2023 season.

“Arkansas lost trophy games to Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri by a combined seven points – the difference between another 9-4 season like 2021 and their 7-6 showing,” the site wrote. “If the Razorbacks can survive down-to-the-wire finishes and improve marginally on defense, another nine-win season is possible.”

Arkansas football will open its season at home Sept. 2 versus Western Carolina. Its first SEC game is Sept. 23 at LSU.