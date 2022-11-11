Published November 11, 2022

By RB Hayek

It is a major SEC showdown as the seventh-ranked LSU Fight Tigers battle with Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. It’s time to continue our NCAA odds series with an LSU-Arkansas prediction and pick.

LSU edged Alabama in a 32-21 thriller last weekend. Jayden Daniels completed 22 of his 32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 18 times for 95 yards and a score. Additionally, Josh Williams rushed seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Kayshon Boutte caught seven passes for 51 yards, and Malik Nabers added six catches for 49 yards.

Arkansas fell 21-19 at home to the number 23-ranked Liberty. KJ Jefferson completed 23 of his 37 passes for 284 yards while tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions in this contest. Also, Raheim Sanders rushed 17 times for 60 yards. Matt Landers caught six passes for 119 yards, while Jadon Haselwood had eight catches for 86 yards. Ultimately, the Razorbacks struggled with third down, going 4 for 16. They also committed six penalties.

LSU is in a position to move up the rankings. Significantly, they can put themselves in a better spot and qualify for the college football playoff with a victory.

Here are the LSU-Arkansas college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: LSU-Arkansas Odds

No. 7 LSU: -3.5 (-112)

Arkansas: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

LSU is one of the better schools in the league. Subsequently, the win last week propelled them to the seventh spot, and they have a quarterback that may head to the NFL next year.

Daniels can enter the NFL draft this season as he will have completed four years in college. Additionally, he may go as a first-round pick if he can continue his excellent performance. His versatility offers the kind of talent that plenty of teams will seek. However, he still has some business to finish in his fourth year at LSU as the team chases its first SEC West title since 2019.

Daniels has a quarterback rating of 148.8 with 1,1994 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception. Moreover, he has also rushed 131 times for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. His remarkable ability to pass and run gives him an edge over the rest of the talent pool. Likewise, he has some great supporting talent at LSU.

Williams has rushed 73 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Ultimately, he has been the guy LSU has turned to when they needed to give Daniels a reprieve. Armani Goodwin is also around, rushing 43 times for 261 yards. However, he has not grasped much playing time to do any damage.

Nabers continues to deliver, catching 42 passes for 504 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Boutte has 34 catches for 339 yards and a score. Jaray Jenkins has 20 catches for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

LSU has a solid defense, but there is one talent that shines. Significantly, BJ Ojulari has 24 solo tackles and five sacks. The defensive unit struggled last weekend and will look to rebound.

LSU will cover the spread if Daniels can consistently hit his targets and find open holes. Additionally, if they open the lanes for him, it could another major rushing performance for Daniels.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Arkansas is not a ranked team. Therefore, the media does not gush over them and their players as they would LSU. But there is a significant amount of talent that gives them a real chance at covering, maybe even winning.

Jefferson has a quarterback rating of 164.2 with 1981 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 117 times for 425 yards and six touchdowns. Sanders has rushed 173 times for 1101 yards and a score. Ultimately, he would like to do more in this offense. Landers has 35 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Haselwood has 44 catches for 553 yards and three scores. Ketron Jackson has 112 catches for 234 yards and two scores, while Trey Knox has 19 catches for 233 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has its issues. However, there is a talent to access. Drew Sanders has 28 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Now, he looks to continue his production and find a way to get to Daniels. Arkansas will have to work incredibly hard to stop this potent offense, and it will take a near-perfect effort from everyone.

Arkansas will cover the spread if they can move the chains and keep Daniels off the field. Additionally, they will have to stop a talented quarterback and force him to pass.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

One team is destined for a potential playoff, while another seems to be playing out the season. Ultimately, the Fighting Tigers have the more talented team and the all-star quarterback. Expect LSU to win this game and cover the spread, but Arkansas will put up a fight.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: No. 7 LSU: -3.5 (-112)