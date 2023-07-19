With SEC media days, there are plenty of big storylines for the conference. One of them is the Arkansas football program, and Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman answered a series of questions. One of them was about Quincey McAdoo, who suffered a serious car accident in May. Pittman gave an update on McAdoo's status after the accident (h/t Curtis Wilkerson of 247Sports).

“Quincey is still rehabbing. I think that there’s a great chance he’ll get back to 100%. I just don’t know how long that’s going to be. Whether it’s for me to say that he’ll have an opportunity to play this year would probably be premature on that. So we’re just hoping that he can come back and live a normal, full life. And if that happens to have football in it, then so be it. I think he’s going to be cleared a little bit more in three to four weeks, and then we’ll go from there.”

McAdoo is a sophomore and an Arkansas native, and Pittman's latest update provides some hope that he can make a return to the football field. McAdoo made the switch from wide receiver to corner and then ended up becoming a big part of the Razorbacks' defense in the final five games of the year.

After suffering a serious car accident, it is encouraging to hear Sam Pittman's update on Quincey McAdoo, and the hope is that he can make a full recovery and return to the football field for the Arkansas football program.