Bowling Green's injury report is much longer, with eight players listed as questionable or out for this game. Some questions could be about the transfer portal, which may help Arkansas State steal a victory or cover in this matchup. The teams finished with identical records and placings in their conference, as Arkansas State was fourth in the Sun Belt and Bowling Green was fourth in the MAC. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas State-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

Arkansas State-Bowling Green Last Game – Matchup History

Arkansas State and Bowling Green will meet for the first time in the modern era, as their only other meeting was on November 9, 1974. The Falcons defeated the Red Wolves 17-0 on that afternoon. College football bowl games often have teams facing each other for the first time, which makes them all the more challenging to predict as we don't have teams with familiar opponents.

Overall Series: Bowling Green 1-0

Here are the Arkansas State-Bowling Green College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas State-Bowling Green Odds

Arkansas State: +7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +215

Bowling Green: -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas State ended the year with losses in two of their final four games, which sent them down the Sun Belt standings. Their plan to play inferior opponents on the non-conference schedule didn't work in the long run, as the games didn't prepare them as much for conference play as they thought. Arkansas State ended with a 5-3 record in conference play, but their three losses were as underdogs, with two of them on the road. The Red Wolves weren't as good against the spread, covering just four of their eight non-conferences.

Arkansas State will question whether Jaylen Raynor can perform well enough to keep this game close. Raynor didn't have elite numbers this season, but he was reliable, with a 62% passing completion percentage and 16 touchdowns. His nine interceptions were a slight concern.

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Bowling Green hoped they could run the table in the MAC, but they dropped their second conference game as favorites against Northern Illinois. The loss woke them up, as they then won five straight games, including an upset victory on the road against Toledo. However, they were massive favorites in most of their games, then dropped a heartbreaker to Miami-OH in the season finale as 2.5-point favorites.

Much of Bowling Green's offense comes from the tight end position, as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year suits up for the Falcons. Harold Fannin will play for Bowling Green in this game instead of opting out, as he is 11 yards away from the all-time single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. He has 100 catches, 1,342 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Final Arkansas State-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Bowling Green has more questions than answers entering this game, as they outnumber Arkansas State's injury report 8-1. The Red Wolves have been able to keep some games close and have a much better outlook for this game. Arkansas State could endBowling Green's season on a sour note by stealing a victory, but we'll play it safe and play them on the spread.

Final Arkansas State-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Arkansas State +7.5 (-114)