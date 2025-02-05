ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

t's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas-Texas.

On a full Wednesday of SEC college basketball, this game stands out as one of the better offerings on the slate. It's an old Southwest Conference game transplanted into the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas coach John Calipari scored one of the most memorable wins of his career this past Saturday. He went into Rupp Arena as Kentucky's ex-coach, and he was treated as a villain more than as a returning son bathing in adoration. He won a national title at Kentucky, and yet the past several years of frustration — without a Final Four — really took their toll on the UK fan base. Calipari's exit from Lexington was not pleasant. Friction with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops did not help his cause.

It was wild to see Kentucky bringing in former coach Tubby Smith to Lexington for Saturday's game, as if to say the Wildcats were definitely appreciative of a former coach on that night, but not Calipari himself. Coach Cal looked at all of this and hoped his Arkansas team — which had markedly struggled in the SEC — would play its best game of 2025.

Sure enough, it did. Arkansas was consistently the better team in an 89-79 win. Kentucky didn't even come particularly close to winning down the stretch. Arkansas was in full control and maintained the clear upper hand the whole way. It was a magnificent performance few observers anticipated. It sets the stage for this Texas game. Can UA remain focused?

Here are the Arkansas-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Texas Odds

Arkansas: +7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +245

Texas: -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs Texas

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is getting almost eight points after beating Kentucky by 10 in Rupp Arena? Arkansas is getting almost eight points against a Texas team which has been noticeably inconsistent this season and — until a few weeks ago — was in deep trouble in terms of making the NCAA Tournament? This seems like a remarkably large spread, given what we have just seen from Arkansas. Is it really that probable that Arkansas will have a complete letdown after the Kentucky game and will get drilled by 10 or more points in this game? It just doesn't add up. Arkansas is going to be very confident entering this game, and it doesn't even have to win to cover. Something about the spread seems off.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Longhorns have saved their season in recent weeks, beating Missouri, Texas A&M, and LSU. This is a lot more like the team we expected to see before the season began. Texas was mired in misery in mid-January, but the recent surge has changed both the mood and the trajectory of the season. The Texas A&M comeback was remarkable, given that Texas was down by as many as 22 points and still trailed by 14 midway through the second half. This team has found a spark and has gained a new level of belief. Arkansas put all of its energy into the Kentucky game. It will be hard for the Razorbacks to replicate that energy here in Texas. Having to play consecutive road games might be a little too challenging for Arkansas.

Can the Razorbacks sustain that level of play in February? Arkansas is still not an NCAA Tournament team. The Hogs definitely moved upward on the bubble with the Kentucky win, but that's only one game. This team is still well below .500 in the SEC. Arkansas still merits some skepticism, and that starts with this road assignment against a hungry opponent.

Final Arkansas-Texas Prediction & Pick

We think the spread is way, way too big. Take Arkansas.

Final Arkansas-Texas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +7.5