FromSoftware, the acclaimed developer behind the Armored Core series, has announced the much-anticipated return of the franchise with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon set to launch on August 25th. The developer revealed a new trailer, along with fresh story and gameplay details, offering fans a closer look at the upcoming mecha-based title.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon: Everything We Know So Far

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which was announced at The Game Awards 2022, marks the first mainline game in the franchise in over a decade. Following the success of the widely praised Elden Ring, FromSoftware aims to reboot the series, leveraging their expanded resources to create the Armored Core game they’ve always envisioned while staying true to the franchise’s 26-year-old roots.

Set on the planet Rubicon, Armored Core VI’s story revolves around the discovery of Coral, a valuable yet dangerous resource. Once devastated by a massive disaster due to Coral, Rubicon now features hollowed-out industrial ruins concealed beneath state-of-the-art mining constructs. This intriguing premise offers ample opportunities for impressive set pieces and real-world metaphors with contemporary relevance.

Game director Masaru Yamamura highlighted new gameplay features during a recent interview, such as the Assault Boost, a button-triggered skill that enables players to instantly switch between long-range shooting and melee combat. Furthermore, FromSoftware is focusing on enhancing and fine-tuning the franchise’s signature customization system to offer a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

Some fans are under the impression the game will be a “Dark Souls” version of the classic Armored Core series. That is not the case. This game will undoubtedly feature some similar Soulslike elements, but it won’t be a simple situation and environment swap.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available in both a $60 standard edition and a $70 deluxe edition. The game is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

With the return of the Armored Core series, fans can eagerly await the chance to dive back into the thrilling world of mecha-based combat and exploration on August 25.