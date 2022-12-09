By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

With Elden Ring bagging Game of the Year in this year’s The Game Awards, FromSoftware announced the revival of Armored Core with Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

Elden Ring is officially 2022’s Game of the Year winner, and FromSoftware is making sure that it’s not losing any gamer’s attention. While they continue to work on post-launch content for Elden Ring, they are also using the attention they have right now to bring eyeballs to this classic IP.

Armored Core is one of FromSoftware’s long semi-abandoned IPs, whose last entry was from way back 2013 when Armored Core: Verdict Day for the PS3 and the Xbox 360. With the great amount of attention FromSoftware has right now due to Elden Ring’s success, now feels like the best time to bring out one of the company’s long-dormant IPs, dust it off, and present it again. Hopefully, this will lead to word of mouth, and those who were impressed by FromSoftware’s work with Elden Ring would be willing to try out Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, which began production in 2017.

The game series is a third-person shooter mecha video game that focuses on a silent protagonist who takes on work as a mercenary mech pilot, operating large robots to do the bidding of private and corporate clients. The game series has now spanned 13 main games, 3 remastered re-releases, 2 console spin-offs, and 5 mobile spin-offs, with the game’s story having multiple parallel storylines.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 in 2023.