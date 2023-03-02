Armored Core 6, which was announced during last year’s Game Awards, just got its release window leaked, if sources are to be believed.

Armored Core 6 is the latest game in the Armored Core series and the 14th main installment. It is also the first Armored Core game in years, with the last game coming out a whole eleven years ago. As such, people are very much excited about this game’s release. However, other than the trailer that came out in TGA 2022, as well as the 2023 release year, we didn’t get other details about the release.

That is, until recently. According to Exputer, their sources leaked the planned release window for Armored Core 6. The sources claimed that the game will come out between September and October. They also said that unless delayed, the game will most likely come out in September rather than October. That means that, if true, players will just have to wait for another six or so months for this game.

The sources also gave additional information, although not for this game. It instead gave info about the upcoming Shadows of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring. Both Armored Core and Elden Ring are games by FromSoftware, so it’s understandable that information about them may be linked. Exputer’s sources said that FromSoftware wants to release this game before they release the Elden Ring DLC. That means that at the earliest, we can get the Elden Ring DLC by the end of the year.

As with all leaks, remember to take this information with a grain of salt. Until FromSoftware announces the actual release date for the game, treat this information as a possibility. Of course, it would be nice if the game would come out within the year. Armored Core is a very well-known and well-loved robot franchise. Add to that the fact that FromSoftware is developing the game, and we might have a really good robot fighting game in our hands. Just don’t expect a mecha Dark Souls game.

That’s all the information we have about the leaked Armored Core 6 release window. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.