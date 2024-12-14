Just one day before the 125th annual Army-Navy Game, the offensive line of the AAC Champion Army Black Knights was honored with one of the most prestigious, and unique awards given out in the aftermath of each college football regular season. Named after the legendary offensive line coach who oversaw the collegiate careers of players such as Mark May, Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic and Aaron Taylor, the Joe Moore Award has been given to the best offensive line unit in college football since 2015.

This year, the group spearheaded by Connor Finucane, Bill Katsigiannis, Brady Small, Paolo Gennarelli and Lucas Scott became the award's 10th recipient.

This group, guided by offensive line coach Mike Viti, paved the way for the Black Knights to be the most prolific rushing offense in the country. Led by quarterback Bryson Daily, who garnered some Heisman Trophy consideration after a season in which he rushed for 1,480 yards and 29 touchdowns, Army rushed for 314.4 yards per game this season, steamrolling their way to an 11-1 record and a conference title in their first season in the AAC.

Now, with a win over Navy on Saturday afternoon in Landover, Maryland, it would be tough to argue that this isn't the most successful season for the Army football program since it won a second consecutive National Title all the way back in 1945.

After dropping fourteen games in a row to Navy between 2002 and 2015, Army has since bounced back to win six of the last eight meetings in the series. It's their most successful run in this rivalry, which Navy leads 62-55-7, since a 9-2 stretch between the 1986 season and the 1996 season. According to FanDuel, Army enters the game as a 6.5 point favorite.