ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the 125th meeting between Army and Navy in America's Game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-Army prediction and pick.

Navy-Army Last Game – Matchup History

Navy comes into the game at 8-3 on the year but has won just two of their last five. In their last game, two weeks ago, it was a 20-point fourth quarter that sealed the win over East Carolina, as Navy won 34-20. Meanwhile, Army has just one loss on the year, coming in at 11-1. In the second to last game of the regular season, they fell 49-14 to Notre Dame. Still, they would then defeat UTSA and host Tulane for the AAC title. It was a dominating performance as they beat Tulane 35-14, and Army claimed their first AAC Title.

Overall Series: This is the 125th meeting between the two, dating back to 1890. Navy leads the all-time series 62-55-7. Navy won every match-up in the series from 2002-2015. Since then, Army has won six of eight, including winnings the last two games, and defeating Navy 17-11 last year.

Here are the Navy-Army College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-Army Odds

Navy: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +198

Army: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Navy vs. Army

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath. They are not a pass-heavy offense, but Horvath has completed 69 of 118 passes for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also thrown four interceptions while being sacked eight times this year. Still, he has run 133 times for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns. Still, he's been dealing with injuries, and if he cannot go, it will be Braxton Woodson in at QB. He is 18-36 for 243 yards and two scores. He has thrown two interceptions but run for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

In the receiving game, two men lead the way. Eli Heidenreich has 36 receptions, going for 597 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 402 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Chatman has 227 yards on 15 catches. He has scored three times, while also running for 250 yards and another three touchdowns. In the running game, Alex Tecza has led the way after Horvath. He has 101 carries for 501 yards and seven touchdowns. Daba Fofana also has run 56 times for 248 yards and two scores.

The Navy defense is 44th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 65th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 83rd against the run while sitting 67th against the pass. Colin Ramos has led the way. He leads the team with 110 tackles while having three sacks and two pass breakups.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Bryson Daily lead the offense for Army. He has thrown just 78 passes this year, completing 45 of them for 877 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted just once this year. Most of the receiving game has gone to Casey Reynolds and Noah Short. Reynolds has brought in 18 receptions for 426 yards and three scores. Short has brought in 16 receptions for 313 yards and three scores. Still, the main focus of the Army offense is the running game. Bryson Daily has been a major part of the running game. He has run 264 times this year for 1,480 yards and scored 29 times on the ground.

Meanwhile, Kanye Udoh has been great this year as well. He has 165 rushes for 1,064 yards and ten touchdowns. Further, Noah Short has run 65 times for 533 yards and two touchdowns this year. Army has scored 44 times on the ground this year while averaging 5.7 yards per carry this year.

The Army defense has been great this year. They are sixth in the nation in points against per game, allowing just 15.7 points per game this year. They are eighth in opponent yards per game this year. Meanwhile, they are seventh against the run this year, while sitting 36th against the pass. Casey Larkin has been solid this year, coming in with three interceptions on the year. Further, Jaydan Mayes has three pass breakups and three interceptions.

Final Navy-Army Prediction & Pick

Navy is 7-4 against the spread this year, but 2-2 as an underdog this year. Meanwhile, Army is 9-3 against the spread this year. Further, both team have seen the oer hit in seven games this year. There are a few key factors to this game. First is the red zone. Navy is 72nd in red zone scoring, and Army is second in red zone defense. Army is 13th in red zone scoring as well. The second is running the ball. Navy has not been great against the run, and Army is first in the nation. Finally, Navy turns over the ball 1.2. times per game, while Army has 1.5 takeaways per game, sitting fifth in the nation in turnover margin. That will be the difference.

Final Navy-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -6.5 (-112)