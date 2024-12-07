On Friday night, Army football put a bow on one of its best seasons of all time. The Black Knights dominated Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, bringing home a 35-14 victory in front of the home fans to secure the title at the end of an 11-1 season.

Army doesn't usually find itself at this point. In fact, this is the first time that Army has won a conference championship in 134 years, according to Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic.

Head coach Jeff Monken and company dominated the Green Wave, who were contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff just a few weeks ago, from start to finish. Tulane made a handful of mistakes throughout this one, including a field goal botch on the first series of the game. While the visitors continued to turn the ball over, Army kept the ball on the ground and beat the Tulane defense into the ground over and over.

How about this for an Army football stat: the Black Knights finished this game with zero punts, zero turnovers and zero penalties. They won this game by playing some of their best football in each and every aspect of the game and closed it out with a decisive victory.

After the game, the Cadets had a little fun storming the field at West Point.

Expand Tweet

Quarterback Bryson Daily led the way once again for Army, just as he has so many times this season. He only threw two passes, completing both for 17 yards, but the bruising quarterback ran for 126 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns on the ground, giving him 29 for the season.

In what is a bit of a schedule quirk this season, Army still has one more game before it turns its attention to a bowl game this postseason. Next Saturday, Army will take on Navy in a game that is likely just as important to the Black Knights as the conference title game was. They will now be completely locked in on that game before preparing for a bowl.