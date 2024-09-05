ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Army has their first conference game as members of the AAC as they visit FAU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Army-FAU prediction and pick.

Army started the season with a dominating win over Lehigh. Army took the lead early in the game, with a nine-play and nearly five-minute drive that ended with a Bryson Daily touchdown run. They would allow Lehigh to tie the game on their next possession, but Army would take control from there. They would score two more times in the second quarter, and have three touchdown drives in the second half, taking a 42-7 victory.

Meanwhile, FAU had a close game with Michigan State. The first points of the game came on a safety, putting Michigan State up 2-0. In the second quarter, Michigan State would score twice, but FAU hit a field goal to make it 16-3 at the half. With seven seconds left in the third quarter, FAU made it a one-score game on a touchdown pass from Cam Fancher, but they would not be able to score again, falling 16-10.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Army-FAU Odds

Army: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

FAU: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Army vs. FAU

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Army offense does not do a lot of passing, but the passing they did against Lehigh was effective. Bryson Daily threw the ball just six times, completing three for 25 yards, while Dewayne Coleman completed two passes on two attempts for 22 yards. Further, Casey Reynolds brought in a 22-yard reception, while Cam Schurr had two receptions for 22 yards.

Still, the Army offense is all about the run game. Bryson Daily was great there. He ran the ball 17 times, picking up 78 yards and scoring twice. He was able to break some big runs as well, including a 17-yarder. Kanye Udoh was the other main back, running 15 times for 75 yards and also scoring twice. Further, Army has multiple options to run the ball. Noah Short ran eight times, going for 83 yards, good for 10.4 yards per carry. He also had a long of 47 yards and scored once. Andon Thomas ran the ball just once, but it was for 35 yards, while Hayden Reed added five carries for 32 yards. Overall, Army ran the ball 56 times against Lehing, going for 375 yards and six scored.

The defense was also solid against Lehigh. They held Lehigh to 282 yards in the game, with just 110 through the air. Kalib Fortner was a major part of the defense, coming away with eight tackles in the game. Eric Ford would add five tackles, plus come up with one tackle for a loss in the game. Still, Army did not generate a lot of pressure on the quarterback, going without a sack in the game. They did cause turnovers though, coming away with two interceptions. Jaydan Mayes and Donavon Platt both had an interception in the game.

Why FAU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The FAU offense was led by Cam Fancher. Fancher was not great overall though. He completed just 12 of 25 passes for 116 yards. Further, he was intercepted twice in the game. Fancher was also under constant pressure. He was sacked seven times, losing 29 yards in the process. He did run the ball well overall. Fancher would end up being the ball carrier 25 times in the game, going for 67 yards and a long of 20.

His main target in the game was Omari Hayes. Hayes was solid, coming away with five receptions for 74 yards with a long of 28 yards. Jayshon Platt was the other main target. He had two receptions for 21 yards and a score. In the backfield, Zuberi Mobley and CJ Campbell Jr. split carries, but not too much success. Mobley ran ten times for just 36 yards, while Campbell ran 12 times for 29 yards.

The defense was solid for FAU. They allowed just 293 yards in the game with Michigan State, with just 114 through the air, and 179 on the ground. Jackson Ambush was solid, coming away with ten tackles, and half a tackle for a loss, but there were not a lot of plays for FAU in the backfield. They had just five tackles for a loss and one sack in the game. Devonta Davis came away with one of the tackles for a loss and the lone sack. They did come away with two turnovers though, with Phillip Dunnam and Kahzir Brown both having an interception in the game.

Final Army-FAU Prediction & Pick

The Army offense was methodical and nearly perfect against Lehigh. They had just seven drives all game, with four of them taking over five minutes off the clock. Further, they scored touchdowns on six of the seven drives in the game, with the only time they did not score being a two-play drive that ended the first half. The FAU offense struggled heavily with Michigan State. While they may be able to score more against Army, they will need to capitalize on every drive, as Army does a wonderful job of killing the clock and holding on to the ball. Further, the defense struggled on the ground against Michigan State. This should be a low-scoring affair, but Army will score enough to come away with a potential win and cover.

Final Army-FAU Prediction & Pick: Army +3.5 (-105)