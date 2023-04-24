Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back across silver screens very soon, as news of his first film in four years has broken.

Deadline broke the news that Schwarzenegger is set to make his film debut in the action-thriller Breakout. The film will be helmed by Scott Waugh, who directed the upcoming action film, The Expendables 4 (Schwarzenegger appeared in the first three installments) and follows Terry Reynolds (Schwarzenegger), a man attempting to pull off a jailbreak and save his stepson after he’s framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country.

Filming is expected to begin this year in Eastern Europe, so don’t expect the film to hit theaters in the near future. Anton and Off The Pier Productions are handling the production with the former will also handling world sales as UTA Independent Film Group will co-rep the domestic rights of the film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an action legend, but he hasn’t appeared in the film Terminator: Dark Fate — the franchise’s legacy sequel that reunited him with Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Conner. He’s also got a Netflix series called Fubar set for release later next month and Kung Fury 2 — a film he shot in 2019 — has been stuck in post-production for years.

The bodybuilder/politician/actor is most known for his 80s films such as The Terminator and Predator, but to his credit, he has attempted to expand his range with roles in Kindergarten Cop, Jingle All the Way, and Batman & Robin. Schwarzenegger is a fixture in pop culture and will forever be synonymous with the iconic “I’ll be back” line.