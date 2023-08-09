Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been part of numerous historic North London derbies to date. Now, they are engaged in a transfer battle for Aston Villa's midfielder Douglas Luiz.

According to the reports from the Football Insider, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to bring Tyler Adams to Aston Villa. The pursuit of Adams has opened the door for both North London clubs to Luiz this summer. The former Manchester City man has been linked with the Gunners as early as 2022.

Aston Villa are keen on adding Adams to their squad and are exploring a potential move for him. It is believed that the United States defender has a release clause of £20-25m in his contract at Leeds United. However, he is set to be sidelined till the end of this month due to injury.

The interest in Adams has been surprising from Emery. The former Arsenal manager already has John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, and Jacob Ramsey as midfield options. However, it is believed that Villa could use the amount gained by the Luiz sale to fund the deal of the American defender.

Aston Villa will be receiving competition from Chelsea for the signature of Adams. It is reported that the Blues are extremely close to agreeing personal terms with him.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they have secured a club-record signing of Declan Rice from West Ham. With Thomas Partey set to stay with the Gunners for one more season, it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta integrates Luiz into his plans (if the deal goes through).