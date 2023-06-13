Arsenal Football Club is prepared to cut their losses on Nicolas Pepe, the $91 million signing from Lille in 2019, reported by goal.com. The Ivory Coast international winger failed to live up to expectations during his time at the Emirates Stadium and struggled to make an impact in English football. Now, with the conclusion of his loan spell at Nice, Arsenal is actively seeking to offload the player, even considering the possibility of releasing him as a free agent.

Pepe's tenure at Arsenal has been underwhelming, managing only 27 goals in 112 appearances. Despite having one year remaining on his contract, the Gunners are eager to part ways with the 28-year-old and are open to offers from interested clubs. It is believed that Arsenal is willing to accept a significant financial loss on their initial investment to facilitate Pepe's departure.

With emerging talents like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli shining on the flanks for Mikel Arteta's side, Arsenal no longer sees a role for Pepe in their squad. The club is likely to prioritize strengthening their attacking options during the upcoming transfer window, making Pepe's departure a priority.

The Telegraph has reported that Arsenal could even consider terminating Pepe's contract if a suitable buyer cannot be found. This decision would further highlight the disappointment surrounding Pepe's time at the club and Arsenal's desire to move on from the costly signing.

As Arsenal looks to rebuild and challenge for higher honors, cutting ties with Nicolas Pepe represents a necessary step in reshaping the squad. It remains to be seen which club will be willing to take a chance on the winger, but Arsenal is determined to find a solution before the transfer deadline.