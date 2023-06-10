Arsenal are one of the leading candidates to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice this summer. However, there seems to be a deadlock between the two Premier League clubs at the moment.

According to the reports from 90min, the Gunners are unwilling to meet West Ham's evaluation for Rice. The English midfielder is also attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich. Considering the fact that he was part of the team that just won the UEFA Europa Conference League, his evaluation could go up even further.

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has said that he will be willing to part ways with Rice this summer. However, he will only let the 24-year-old move on at the right price. It is reported that West Ham want an asking price of £100m for the left-footed midfielder. This asking price could increase if a bidding war starts between the clubs for his signature.

Arsenal are unwilling to meet the three-figure price tag, believing that his value is around £90m. There are also reports that the Gunners would like to pay an initial fee of £80m with add-ons to take the price higher. The difference in evaluation between the two clubs have left the door open for other clubs to join the bidding war.

Despite the difference in evaluation, Arsenal believe that Rice will eventually end up moving to the Emirates Stadium. On the other hand, West Ham manager David Moyes has already shortlisted a series of replacements as they prepare to cash in on their captain.