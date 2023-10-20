Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on star player Bukayo Saka, suggesting that the winger might be available for the upcoming clash against Chelsea, reported by GOAL. Saka had been nursing a hamstring complaint, forcing him to miss recent matches, including Arsenal's Champions League encounter with Lens and England's international fixtures against Australia and Italy.

Arteta acknowledged Saka's eagerness to return to the pitch, stating, “I’m sure he wants to play. He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let’s see where he is at today.” The manager emphasized the importance of assessing Saka's mental and physical condition before making a decision about his participation against Chelsea.

Addressing the demands placed on Saka, Arteta mentioned the need for the player to be in the right condition both mentally and physically. He stressed that Saka's playing time is determined by his readiness to cope with the challenges on the field and his overall performance.

In addition to Saka, defender William Saliba has also been dealing with an injury concern, specifically a toe problem. Saliba did not join the French national team during the international break due to his injury. Arteta expressed hope that Saliba's injury won't affect his performance throughout the season, indicating that the decision to include him in the squad against Chelsea would depend on his training session.

Arsenal is gearing up for a crucial encounter against Chelsea, with both teams sharing the top spot in the Premier League standings. As the Gunners prepare for this high-stakes match, decisions about the availability of key players like Bukayo Saka and Saliba will be pivotal in their pursuit of success in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.