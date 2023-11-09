Arsenal FC fans can breathe a sigh of relief as manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive injury update on star player Bukayo Saka

Arsenal FC fans can breathe a sigh of relief as manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive injury update on star player Bukayo Saka, reported by GOAL. The talented England international was forced off during the closing moments of Arsenal's Champions League victory against Sevilla after an awkward landing left him holding his ankle. Concerns arose about his availability for upcoming matches, both for the club and the national team.

Arteta, addressing Saka's condition, stated, “At the end, he wasn’t comfortable to carry on. Hopefully, it’s not too much, but I’m really pleased with his performance. It was just a kick, and I was told by the physios he wasn’t happy to continue.” Despite the discomfort, Arteta remains optimistic about Saka's recovery and expects him to be fit for the upcoming fixtures.

Arsenal is set to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, and Mikel Arteta is hopeful about having key players like Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah back in action. Both players are working hard to recover and might be available for the crucial match against Burnley. Additionally, Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was replaced at halftime in the Sevilla game due to some discomfort, and although no risks were taken, Arteta has options like Oleksandr Zinchenko to fill in if needed.

What's next for Arsenal and Bukayo Saka?

Arsenal supporters can look forward to seeing their team in full strength as they gear up for the upcoming challenges, with Bukayo Saka's injury scare turning out to be less severe than initially feared.