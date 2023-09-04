Arsenal‘s summer signing Declan Rice has admitted to feeling “embarrassed” by the overwhelming love he received from Arsenal fans, reported by goal.com. It happened following his late goal against Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Rice, who scored his first goal for Arsenal, played a pivotal role in the Gunners' comeback, helping them secure a 3-1 victory over United. After the match, the Arsenal faithful showed their appreciation by showering him with adoration, leaving the midfielder feeling somewhat bashful.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Rice expressed his gratitude for the warm reception, saying, “It's good. As a person, you feel a little bit embarrassed, but I really appreciate the love they have shown me so far. I just try and enjoy myself.”

Regarding his late match-winning goal, Rice described it as a special moment, adding, “It is so special. Just to see it again. Like I said, I can't control the price. But when I came here, I tried as much as possible to block that out, and I want to be consistent. I have started life at Arsenal well, but I have so much more I can do.”

Since joining Arsenal from West Ham earlier this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million ($137 million), Rice has consistently performed at a high level. He has become a dominant presence in the midfield, contributing both defensively and in attack, making an instant impact for his new club.

The 24-year-old midfielder's impressive form for Arsenal has also translated to his international duties with England. He is set to represent the Three Lions in their Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine on September 9, followed by an international friendly against Scotland on September 12.

As Declan Rice continues to excel on both the club and international stages, Arsenal fans can look forward to his continued contributions in the upcoming matches.