USMNT forward Folarin Balogun has said his goodbyes to Arsenal fans in an emotional note following his £35 million ($43m/€40m) transfer to AS Monaco, reported by goal.com.

Balogun made the decision to return to France in search of regular playing time after enjoying a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, where he scored 21 goals. With Arsenal having a well-stocked attacking department, the club opted to sell their academy product, securing a tidy profit in the process. Additionally, they included a sell-on clause in their deal with Monaco.

In a heartfelt farewell message, Balogun expressed his gratitude to Arsenal and the Hale End academy, where his footballing journey began at the age of eight. He wrote, “With a heavy heart, I say my goodbyes to my boyhood club. I was eight years old when I first came to Hale End, and every academy player walks through the gates and dreams of making their debut for the first team. I was lucky enough to fulfill that dream.”

Balogun also thanked the numerous individuals at the club who supported his development, both on and off the pitch, including his teammates, coaches, and staff. He expressed excitement about the new challenge that awaits him at Monaco and concluded his message by saying, “Thank you, Arsenal Football Club. It was an honor to wear the badge.”

During his time at Arsenal, USMNT star Folarin Balogun made 10 senior appearances, contributing two goals and one assist. His journey now continues at AS Monaco, where he aims to reignite his best form and make a meaningful impact on the pitch. Balogun will be eyeing a debut for Monaco when they face Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.