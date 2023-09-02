Lazio‘s hopes of securing Mason Greenwood‘s signature before the transfer deadline were dashed, and the club has pointed the finger at Manchester United for the failed transfer, reported by goal.com.

The Serie A outfit had been keen on signing Greenwood but was unable to complete the deal as the paperwork was not submitted before the 7 pm cut-off in Italy. Getafe capitalized on the opportunity and secured Greenwood on loan, leading to jubilant celebrations outside their stadium.

Lazio's president, Claudio Lotito, expressed his disappointment, stating that the club had made every effort to secure Greenwood's services. He also revealed that Greenwood himself had a desire to join Lazio. However, the deal fell through due to Manchester United's delay in processing the necessary documents.

Lotito said, “I tried until the last minute. They didn’t countersign in time. He wanted to come to Lazio.”

Despite Lazio's strong interest in Greenwood, reports suggest that head coach Maurizio Sarri had reservations about the signing. Sarri cited concerns about the player's attitude and fitness.

Greenwood, 21, has been working with a personal fitness expert and has not played a competitive game since January 2022. During that time, he faced legal issues, including charges of attempted rape, domestic violence, and controlling behavior. However, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped these charges in February 2023 due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.

With his move to Getafe now completed from Manchester United, Mason Greenwood could make his debut for the Spanish club against Osasuna on September 17, following the international break. The young forward will be eager to put the past behind him and focus on his footballing career at Getafe.