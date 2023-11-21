Explore Declan Rice's candid revelation about the pressures of his £105 million move to Arsenal from West Ham.

Declan Rice's transition to Arsenal as their record signing at £105 million wasn't without its initial nerves, as the England midfielder confessed to feeling the weight of the substantial price tag following his move from West Ham. Speaking candidly before England’s Euro 2024 qualifier, Rice revealed, “When the transfer was going through, I was very nervous because of the price tag. But that was because of what I’d done at West Ham, what they valued me at.”

The staggering valuation initially posed a mental hurdle for Rice, acknowledging the natural anxiety that accompanies being acquired for such a monumental fee. He explained, “I thought I just need to be Declan Rice, be myself, don’t be any different, everything will go smoothly.”

Despite the enormous expectations tied to the price tag, Rice emphasized his focus on the game and preserving his identity. His initial weeks at Arsenal presented challenges, adapting to a new environment, but he has since settled in, prioritizing performances over the transfer fee. “In terms of the price tag, I don’t really think about it, I just play the games and try to play as well as possible,” Rice affirmed.

The pressure associated with such a substantial fee isn't lost on Rice, who is determined to swiftly validate Arsenal's investment in him. “I want to repay the club back straight away… there’s an expectation of being bought for that much money. I need to prove why I can go there and change things,” Rice stated, highlighting his commitment to excelling in his new role.

Acknowledging the mental aspects that players face when dealing with the weight of high price tags, Rice drew comparisons to Jack Grealish's experience. “It’s £100 million, it’s a lot of money… I can see why Jack struggled maybe at the start — mentally,” he expressed, highlighting the parallels in their journeys as players adapting to significant transfers.

Rice's relentless pursuit of success echoes his determination to overcome the challenges of being a record signing, solidifying his resolve to make a significant impact at Arsenal.